Six Awami League men beaten to death after they open fire 

At least six leaders and activists of ruling Awami League were beaten to death Sunday, after they had opened fire at the demonstrators at Madhabdi upazila in Narsingdi.

The incident took place at the ablution room of a mosque near the Madhabdi municipality building around 1:30 pm.

Three of the deceased are – Delwar Hossain, chairman of Chardighaldi union parishad; Delwar Hossain, president of Matsyajibi League's Madhabdi town unit; and Moniruzzaman Bhuiyan, former president of Swechasebak League’s Narsingdi district unit.