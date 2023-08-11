None will be allowed to play with sovereignty: DMP commissioner

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Khandkar Golam Faruq on Thursday said none will be allowed to play with the independence and sovereignty of the country, BSS reports.

The DMP commissioner made this remark while receiving a grand roll call at the Public Order Management (POM) Division in Police Lines in the capital’s Mirpur area.

“As employees of the republic, we will not allow anyone to play with the independence and sovereignty of the country,” he said.