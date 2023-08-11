None will be allowed to play with sovereignty: DMP commissioner

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Khandkar Golam Faruq on Thursday said none will be allowed to play with the independence and sovereignty of the country, BSS reports.
The DMP commissioner made this remark while receiving a grand roll call at the Public Order Management (POM) Division in Police Lines in the capital’s Mirpur area.
“As employees of the republic, we will not allow anyone to play with the independence and sovereignty of the country,” he said.
Khandkar Golam Faruq said police will help any political party if they hold peaceful meetings, adding, “But if anyone wants to set fire to motor vehicles and vandalise public properties, we will intervene and stop them at any cost. This is our responsibility as government employees.”
The grand roll call was held as part of the inspection of the force and to ensure welfare of them. During the roll call, the DMP commissioner at the event listened to the various problems of the officials of different ranks and gave immediate solutions.
Addressing the police members he said, “We, the DMP, are responsible for ensuring security of the capital. Since 1971, the Bangladesh Police have not bowed down. In 1971, the brave members of the police raised the first resistance against the Pakistani forces at Rajarbagh Police Lines and sacrificed their lives for the country's independence.”
“They did not run away like cowards. Even in 1975, Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Siddiqur Rahman sacrificed his life in his effort to protect Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” Golam Faruq added.
“We are the successors of these valiant police officials and we are proud of them. As their successors, I can say that till date we have not failed in any duty and will not fail in the future,” he said.
DMP additional commissioners AKM Hafiz Akhtar, Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman, Md Munibur Rahman and CTTC chief Md Asaduzzaman were present at the event.