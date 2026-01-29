HIV trend remains alarming among youth and key populations in Bangladesh

Findings from district-level engagements revealed that persistent social stigma continues to prevent people living with HIV (PLHIV) from seeking treatment. Participants also noted that only one or two medical institutions currently perform surgical procedures for PLHIV, further limiting access to essential healthcare. These barriers, combined with inadequate services, pose a serious risk of increased HIV transmission.

Dr. Saidur Rahman highlighted the plight of children who acquire HIV from their parents, emphasizing that they bear no fault and require special care and protection. He also drew attention to women in brothels and the hijra community, who face severe barriers in accessing services and skills training—often due to the lack of National Identity Cards (NID).

Chair of the meeting Md. Kamal Uddin Biswas emphasized the role of religious and moral values in HIV prevention. Drawing from his experience across various government departments, he noted that poverty and social stigma are key factors pushing underage girls into risky sex work. He also pointed out that stigma often discourages people from seeking available services. Citing Thailand as an example, he explained how widespread awareness campaigns have significantly reduced HIV cases there.