HIV trend remains alarming among youth and key populations in Bangladesh
Despite Bangladesh’s comparatively strong record in HIV prevention, the country is witnessing an alarming rise in new HIV cases, particularly among young people and marginalized communities, speakers said at a Knowledge Sharing Meeting on HIV held on Monday.
Saima Khan, UNAIDS Bangladesh Country Director, stated that while Bangladesh has made commendable progress in HIV prevention, the current trend is concerning. She emphasized that the risk of HIV infection remains disproportionately high among key populations, including female sex workers, hijra communities, men who have sex with men (MSM), and injecting drug users. The situation is further aggravated by low awareness, deep-rooted social stigma, and limited access to essential services—especially support from social services and health systems, said a press release.
She stressed the urgent need for strong government policies that ensure access to services and empower affected communities. She also highlighted that creating sustainable employment opportunities is far more effective than relying solely on social assistance, which remains inadequate compared to the actual needs of vulnerable populations.
The Knowledge Sharing Meeting was organised on Monday (26 January) at the Padma Training Room, Department of Social Services, Agargaon, Dhaka, to inform officials from the Departments of Social Services, Youth and Sports, and Health Services Following recent discussions with stakeholders and awareness trainings on HIV conducted recently in four districts.
Findings from district-level engagements revealed that persistent social stigma continues to prevent people living with HIV (PLHIV) from seeking treatment. Participants also noted that only one or two medical institutions currently perform surgical procedures for PLHIV, further limiting access to essential healthcare. These barriers, combined with inadequate services, pose a serious risk of increased HIV transmission.
Dr. Saidur Rahman highlighted the plight of children who acquire HIV from their parents, emphasizing that they bear no fault and require special care and protection. He also drew attention to women in brothels and the hijra community, who face severe barriers in accessing services and skills training—often due to the lack of National Identity Cards (NID).
Chair of the meeting Md. Kamal Uddin Biswas emphasized the role of religious and moral values in HIV prevention. Drawing from his experience across various government departments, he noted that poverty and social stigma are key factors pushing underage girls into risky sex work. He also pointed out that stigma often discourages people from seeking available services. Citing Thailand as an example, he explained how widespread awareness campaigns have significantly reduced HIV cases there.
Saima Khan further warned that several conservative societies are now facing uncontrolled HIV prevalence because people hesitate to come forward for testing and disclosure.
Lutfunnahar Shumil presented recent programmatic initiatives, including training sessions, coordination meetings, and dialogues with stakeholders, high-risk communities, and young leaders. UNICEF representative Jannatul Ferdous expressed concern that many hospitals are still unprepared to treat HIV patients.
Other participants included Sameer Mallick, Director, Department of Social Services; Mostafa Mostakur Rahman, Director, DSS; Md. Safiqul Haque, NPD, DSS; Furkan Ahmed, UNAIDS representative; and health specialists and officials from relevant departments.
The discussion underscored the need for stronger inter-departmental collaboration to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and encourage PLHIV to seek treatment. Participants reaffirmed their commitment to ending exclusion and ensuring that no one is left behind, in line with Bangladesh’s national commitments.
The meeting was attended by representatives from UNAIDS, UNICEF, and the Department of Social Services.