Measles elimination progress reversed amid vaccine gaps, Bangladesh now at high risk: WHO

The World Health Organization has expressed concern over the measles situation in Bangladesh and assessed the situation as ‘high risk’ at the national level.

WHO published this assessment report yesterday, Thursday (23 April) based on the spread of infection in 58 out of 64 districts in Bangladesh, the large number of affected children, gaps in disease prevention capacity due to lack of vaccination, and incidents of deaths with measles symptoms.

On 4 April 2026, the the National International Health Regulations (IHR) Focal Point for Bangladesh notified WHO of a significant increase in measles cases, driven by sustained domestic transmission. Since January 2026, Bangladesh has experienced a marked increase in measles cases.