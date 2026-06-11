Bangladesh protests to India over violations at 68 border points

Bangladesh has formally protested to India over the construction of barbed-wire fencing and other infrastructure projects along the Bangladesh-India border, alleging violations of existing bilateral procedures.

Dhaka has informed New Delhi that various irregularities or deviations have been identified in fencing projects at 68 locations along the border. It has stated that work on barbed-wire fencing at another 86 locations cannot commence until those irregularities are rectified.

In a communication sent this week to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Indian authorities had carried out various activities within 150 yards of the border without obtaining Bangladesh’s consent.