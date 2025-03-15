UN chief to join roundtable on reform proposals Saturday
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will join a roundtable discussion on reform proposals today, Saturday.
The discussion will be held between 12:45 pm and 2:15 pm at Hotel InterContinental.
Guterres will join a dialogue with youths and a meeting with members of civil society between 2:15 pm and 5:15 pm at the same venue, according to his programme schedule.
The UN chief will visit the new UN Common Premises to view the 50th anniversary photo exhibition and to do the official UN flag raising.
The visit will follow a meeting with UN Country Team Bangladesh.
Guterres and foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain are scheduled to attend a joint press briefing at 5:20 pm at Hotel InterContinental.
In Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp on Friday, Guterres said they cannot accept that the international community forgets about the Rohingyas and his voice will speak loud to the international community saying we need urgently, more support because this population badly needs that support to be able to live in dignity here in Bangladesh.
The UN Secretary General is scheduled to leave Dhaka on Sunday morning.