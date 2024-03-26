An exclusive insight from PM Sheikh Hasina in an interview with WhiteBoard

In an exclusive interview with the country’s first policy magazine WhiteBoard, prime minister Sheikh Hasina explained her priority goals in setting out long term policies that have led to a rise in living standards in the youngest nation in South Asia.

“The Bangladesh model is based on certain indigenous values and policy continuity. Policy-makers have to factor in issues like our strategic location, our topography, our people’s needs, our history, our environment and our resources. A foreign prescription for development never works,” explained Sheikh Hasina, currently the longest serving female head of state in the world.

“Our country’s governance will be based on our priorities alone. In other words, Bangladesh cannot import the development formula of another country,” added the prime minister.

She also laid focus on the need for having an open mindset to learn about developments taking place around the world.

“This doesn’t mean we shut our eyes to developments across the world. We have to study the good practices of different countries to repurpose them for our needs,” she said.