Quader says 90pc of Padma bridge work completed

Approximately 90 per cent work of main part of the Padma bridge has been completed along with 81 per cent overall progress in the project, road, transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader said Friday, reports UNB.

Quader made the remark at an online meeting regarding the progress the Padma bridge project at his residence in the morning.

So far, 31 spans among the 41 have been installed and currently 4,650 metres of the bridge is visible, he said. Already 84 per cent work of the river management has been completed.