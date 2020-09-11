Quader says 90pc of Padma bridge work completed

Prothom Alo English Desk
Padma Bridge
Padma BridgeUNB file photo

Approximately 90 per cent work of main part of the Padma bridge has been completed along with 81 per cent overall progress in the project, road, transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader said Friday, reports UNB.

Quader made the remark at an online meeting regarding the progress the Padma bridge project at his residence in the morning.

So far, 31 spans among the 41 have been installed and currently 4,650 metres of the bridge is visible, he said. Already 84 per cent work of the river management has been completed.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the expressway after the construction work is finished, he added.

Talking about registration of new political parties the minister said it is a concern of Election Commission (EC).

“It (EC) is a constitutional institute. The government will help the EC organise free, fair and participatory election as its constitutional duty,” he said.

“And the government cannot form or cancel the Election Commission. The president will take necessary steps in this regard at proper time,” he said.

Road, transport and bridges ministry secretary Md Belayet Hossain and project director Md Shafikul Islam were also present at the virtual meeting among others.

