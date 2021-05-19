Quader urges journalists to be patient over Rozina’s harassment

Road transport and bridges minister and Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday urged journalists to be patient and play a “responsible role” over journalist Rozina Islam’s harassment at the secretariat, reports UNB.
He came up with the call while addressing a discussion at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in the morning.
Awami League's Relief and Social Welfare Sub-Committee organised the event where Obaidul Quader was virtually connected from his official residence.
He hoped that the senior correspondent of Prothom Alo will get justice as a case has been filed and the matter is under trial.
The Awami League general secretary also said action would be taken as per the investigation committee report if there was any injustice against the journalist concerned.
He further said such a misunderstanding would not have arisen if someone from the ministry had briefed the journalists on the day of the incident.
On Tuesday, a Dhaka court sent Rozina, arrested in a case under the Official Secrets Act, to jail after rejecting the police's remand plea for her.
She was arrested for allegedly attempting to illegally “collect sensitive government documents and taking photos of them” from the secretariat on Monday.
The Prothom Alo journalist, however, rejected all the allegations saying, "I was, in fact, harassed at the secretariat."