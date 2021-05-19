Quader urges journalists to be patient over Rozina’s harassment

Road transport and bridges minister and Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday urged journalists to be patient and play a “responsible role” over journalist Rozina Islam’s harassment at the secretariat, reports UNB.

He came up with the call while addressing a discussion at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in the morning.

Awami League's Relief and Social Welfare Sub-Committee organised the event where Obaidul Quader was virtually connected from his official residence.

He hoped that the senior correspondent of Prothom Alo will get justice as a case has been filed and the matter is under trial.