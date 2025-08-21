If deport 'illegal Bangladeshis', begin by Sheikh Hasina: Indian politician

Indian politician Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said if the Indian government wants to deport “illegal Bangladeshis” from India, it should begin by sending back former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Asaduddin Owaisi is the chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and a lawmaker from Hyderabad.

“Why are we keeping that deposed leader (Sheikh Hasina) in the country? Send her back. She is also a Bangladeshi, isn’t it?,” Owaisi said at an Idea Exchange event of The Indian Express.