Admin cadre: Officials asked to buy shares by 31 August

Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) has planned to turn Sabrang area of Teknaf upazila into a tourism park of international standard in the similar style of Pattaya city in Thailand. The park is being built on 1,041 acres of land, which is 80 kilometers away from Cox's Bazar.

BCS (admin) Welfare Multipurpose Co-operative Society was allotted a 10-acre plot on 31 May 2020 to build a five star hotel. Lease price of the land was estimated at USD 18,71,672 dollars for 50 years.

The society has not yet been handed over the land as they have not paid the money. BEZA has extended the period for the payment for five times, and informed the society that time will not be extended any more after August.

About the matter BEZA executive chairman and former public administration ministry secretary Sheikh Yousuf Haroon said, "We have set a deadline for the society to the lease money. We would take next course of action if the payment is not made within the stipulated time."

BCS (admin) Welfare Multipurpose Co-operative Society fears that it would be impossible to implement the project to build a five-star hotel if the lease money of the land is not paid within the stipulated time.