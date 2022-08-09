Admin cadre: Officials asked to buy shares by 31 August

Society president and also senior secretary at the prime minister office (PMO), Md Tofazzol Hossian Mia sent a letter to all admin officers on 7 July.
Terming Sabrang attractive for tourism, the admin cadre officials have been urged in the letter to buy shares of the project by 31 August.
Sources said the society has planned to sell 4,000 shares to implement the project. The letter has been sent to members of the society with value of Tk 50,000 per share. But members did not turn up positively despite sending letters eight times. Till now, 221 members have bought 881 shares, of which value stands at about Tk 45 million.
Under such circumstance, the president of the society in the letter has urged the officials to buy at least three and the highest 50 shares by 31 August. Otherwise, it would not be possible to implement the project, the letters read.
Why reluctant to buy shares
Officials said none of the projects undertaken by the society has been implemented. For example, they said a housing project was taken in the capital's Purbachal adjacent to 300-feet road in 2011. But the project has not been implemented.
Sources said BCS (admin) Welfare Multipurpose Co-operative Society was established in 2007. Its office is at BIAM Foundation. The number of members is over 3,000. However, the number of admin cadre officials is over 5,000. Now finding no other ways, the society has urged all admin cadre officials to buy shares.
Preferring not to be named, officials said there are uncertainties when the project will be implemented. Rather they can make more profit by buying savings certificates or land.
About the matter, society president Tofazzal Hossain Mia was not available for comment over phone. He also did not respond to the text message.
