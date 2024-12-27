There won’t be political stability if we backtrack on reforms issue: Rizwana Hasan

Political stability will not come to the country if we backtrack from the issue of reforms, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said on Friday.

She further said that there must be a consensus on the reforms. It would not be correct to consider anyone as an opponent in this regard.

Syeda Rizwana Hasan said this while participating in a session of national dialogue on “Unity in Which Way”, at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) auditorium in the capital on Friday.