How to make aloo bhorta? What's your recipe?

A hand shot up in the first row. The young university student gave his personal recipe for the spicy mashed potato concoction -- replete with mustard oil and fried dried chillies!

No, this was no cooking or catering class. This was a literary discussion on the debut novel, Appetite, by young author P Paromita. And the venue was Green University in the beautiful Dhaka suburb of Purbachal. The institution's Department of English had organised the discussion for the faculty and students.