EU contributes EUR 2 million to strengthening social security in Bangladesh

Budget support is a means of delivering effective aid and durable results for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Budget support is directly linked to reforms and developmental results. This ensures development of effective systems to collect information on results, to monitor progress, and evaluate impact, based on which the sectoral reform process in funded. It also aims to strengthen the capacity of the partner country in the implementation of the policy and public finance systems, also in improving the accountability of the government towards its citizens.
The EU Ambassador, Charles Whiteley, said “We encourage the government to ensure an appropriate social protection system and measures that protect those who are in need. Beyond the immediate Covid-19 response initiated by Team Europe, this programme represents a concrete first step towards the longer-term objective to establish an adequate and sustainable social security system. The EU and its Member States are committed to support efforts to establish adequate and sustainable social security for workers, with the shared objectives to protect lives and livelihoods.”
The disbursement of this payment comes after a positive decision of the Budget Support Steering Committee (SSC) of the European Commission's Directorate-General for International Cooperation and Development in July 2022.