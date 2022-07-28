EU contributes EUR 2 million to strengthening social security in Bangladesh

The European Union (EU) has transferred EUR 2 million (around BDT 20 crore) to the Government of Bangladesh to strengthen key areas of its social security system with a specific focus on strengthening institutional set-up, the overall monitoring and evaluation framework of the social security services, introduction of a nutrition sensitive child benefit programme and ensuring an improved social security framework for workers.

The European Consensus for Development enshrines the commitment from both the EU and its member states to promote “adequate and sustainable social protection”. With the proactive political commitment of the Bangladesh government to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in order to ‘leave no-one behind’, the EU has been a committed development and humanitarian partner to Bangladesh since 1973. The EU supports the Government of Bangladesh to implement its national social security reform agenda with the ultimate aim to streamline social protection services and to reach out to vulnerable communities, with a special emphasis on the Child Benefit Programme and workers at risk in the export-oriented sector and as such to contribute to Bangladesh’s overall development goals. A EUR 247 million budget support programme is in place since 2019 to support the reform activities of the national social security strategy (NSSS).