PM Hasina inaugurates ‘Amar Ekushey Book Fair’

The prime minister unwrapped seven books published by the Bangla Academy that include a compilation of the books written by the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman titled "Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Rochonabali-1" edited by prime minister Sheikh Hasina, president Abdul Hamid-written book "Amar Jibonneeti, Amar Rajneeti", "Karagarer Rojnamcha Path Bishleshon," "Ausomapto Atmojiboni Path Bishleshon," and "Amar Dekha Noya Chin Path Bishleshon," edited by poet Mohammad Nurul Huda and a research based book on Zila Sahitya Mela-2022 (first part).
Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's youngest daughter and PM's younger sister Sheikh Rehana was present on the occasion.
State minister for Cultural Affairs K M Khalid, MP, spoke on the occasion as the special guest. Cultural affairs secretary Md Abul Monsur addressed the function.
Bangla Academy president Selina Hossain presided over the inaugural function while director general mohammad Nurul Huda delivered the welcome address. President of Academic and Creative Publishers Association of Bangladesh, Arif Hossain Chhoton also spoke on the occasion.
Besides, the prime minister distributed prizes among 15 recipients of the Bangla Academy Literary Award-2022.
The book fair will remain open for all from 3.00pm to 9.00pm on working days and from 11:00am to 9.00pm on public holidays with a one-hour break for lunch and prayers.
A total of 901 stalls have been allocated to 601 organisations. The authorities have allotted 165 stalls to 112 organisations on the Bangla Academy premises and 736 stalls to 489 organisations in the Suhrawardy Udyan. A total of 38 pavilions have been allocated this year.
Strict security arrangements have been arranged in and around the book fair venue to avert any unpleasant incident.