PM Hasina inaugurates ‘Amar Ekushey Book Fair’

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday opened the month-long 'Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2023' on the premises of the Bangla Academy and the Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital.

The theme of this year's book fair is “Poro Boi, Garo Desh: Bangabandhur Bangladesh (Read Book, Build Country: Bangabandhu's Bangladesh)”. The Bangla Academy is organising the fair.