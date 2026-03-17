Body of Jahangirnagar University student recovered: Court sends husband to jail
A Dhaka court has ordered that Fahim Al Hasan, who was arrested in connection with the recovery of the blood-stained body of a female student from a rented residence near Jahangirnagar University, be sent to jail.
The court has also fixed 24 March for the hearing on the remand plea of Fahim.
The court of Senior Judicial Magistrate Ayesha Siddika in Dhaka issued the order on Monday.
Earlier, the investigation authorities had pleaded to the court for a five day remand to interrogate Fahim Al Hasan.
Md Shahiduzzaman, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Ashulia police station and the investigating officer in the case, told Prothom Alo, “We had applied for a five day remand. The court fixed 24 March for the remand hearing and, upon ordering that Fahim Al Hasan be sent to jail, he has been transferred to Keraniganj jail.”