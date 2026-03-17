Body of Jahangirnagar University student recovered: Court sends husband to jail

A Dhaka court has ordered that Fahim Al Hasan, who was arrested in connection with the recovery of the blood-stained body of a female student from a rented residence near Jahangirnagar University, be sent to jail.

The court has also fixed 24 March for the hearing on the remand plea of Fahim.

The court of Senior Judicial Magistrate Ayesha Siddika in Dhaka issued the order on Monday.