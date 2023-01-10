Bangladesh

No new pay scale at this moment: Finance minister

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

The government has no plan to introduce a new pay scale for government officials at this moment, said the finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the parliament.

The finance minister came up with this disclosure on Tuesday while replying to a query of Gonoforum lawmaker Mokabbir Khan in the national parliament with speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.      

AHM Mustafa Kamal said the government issued a national pay scale order in 2015, which is still effective.

In the past, as per pay scale order, the salary of the government officials was raised at a fixed amount every year.

But, as per the national pay scale of 2015, the salary of government officials and employees is increased at a percentage based on their basic pay. This new regulation has an impact on the living standard of them, he added.  

The finance minister said amid the rising inflation, the government is taking different pragmatic initiatives to provide daily essentials to the low-income people through family cards. In such a situation, there is no plan to introduce a new pay scale for the government service holders.  

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment