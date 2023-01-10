No new pay scale at this moment: Finance minister

AHM Mustafa Kamal said the government issued a national pay scale order in 2015, which is still effective.
In the past, as per pay scale order, the salary of the government officials was raised at a fixed amount every year.
But, as per the national pay scale of 2015, the salary of government officials and employees is increased at a percentage based on their basic pay. This new regulation has an impact on the living standard of them, he added.
The finance minister said amid the rising inflation, the government is taking different pragmatic initiatives to provide daily essentials to the low-income people through family cards. In such a situation, there is no plan to introduce a new pay scale for the government service holders.