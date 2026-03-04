Adequate refined oil stock in Bangladesh: BPC director

Bangladesh currently has sufficient refined fuel stock and is unlikely to face any immediate shortage even if shipments through the Strait of Hormuz are disrupted.

"Fuel supply and demand is now normal. We have fuel oil in stock for about 15 days. Due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, we will not face any immediate problems regarding refined fuel oil," Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) director (operations and planning) AKM Azadur Rahman told journalists on Tuesday.