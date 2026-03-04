Adequate refined oil stock in Bangladesh: BPC director
Bangladesh currently has sufficient refined fuel stock and is unlikely to face any immediate shortage even if shipments through the Strait of Hormuz are disrupted.
"Fuel supply and demand is now normal. We have fuel oil in stock for about 15 days. Due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, we will not face any immediate problems regarding refined fuel oil," Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) director (operations and planning) AKM Azadur Rahman told journalists on Tuesday.
He said Bangladesh imports refined fuel from countries such as Singapore, China, Malaysia and Indonesia, adding that the government is also working on plans to source energy from alternative markets if necessary.
Rahman said BPC authorities are closely monitoring the fuel supply chain across the country to ensure uninterrupted supply.
According to BPC data, the country currently has 201,610 tonnes of diesel in stock, which is sufficient to meet demand for around 14 days. Petrol and octane stocks stand at 21,705 tonnes and 34,133 tonnes respectively, enough for approximately 17 days and 31 days.
Bangladesh imports about 65 to 70 per cent of its total energy requirements, with a major portion usually sourced from Middle Eastern countries.
However, overall fuel stock in the country generally ranges between two weeks and one month, while gas supply is expected to remain stable for at least the next 20 days.
The government is also exploring alternative sources for importing LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) to ensure uninterrupted supply.
"Although crude oil mainly passes through the Strait of Hormuz, refined petroleum products are sourced from various countries. Our refined oil suppliers have assured us that shipments will continue," the BPC director added.
Apart from refined products, Bangladesh imports a significant portion of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar under government-to-government agreements, which require vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.
Petrobangla official said nine LNG cargoes are scheduled to arrive this month, including six from Qatar. Of those, four cargoes have already crossed the Strait.