Rise in poverty rate: 36m poor in Bangladesh

Bangladesh is moving backward in terms of poverty reduction. The World Bank says the poverty rate has been rising for the past four years. According to the organisation’s projected estimate, the poverty rate may exceed 21 per cent in 2025. The number of poor people in the country now stands at 36 million.

A large share of the population lives just above the poverty line. Because of shocks such as high inflation, they face the risk of falling below the poverty line. According to World Bank estimates, in 2022 this number was 62 million.

Poverty in Bangladesh is calculated by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), based on the Household Income and Expenditure Survey. The most recent survey was conducted in 2022. At that time, the overall poverty rate was 18.7 per cent.

The World Bank’s estimate is essentially a projection, conducted using a method called the “micro-simulation model.” The World Bank says the poverty rate was assessed in this model based on labour market dynamics, remittance inflow, and government subsidy spending.

In Bangladesh, the poverty rate began to decline significantly from the 1990s (it was 56.7 per cent in 1991–92). After 2000, the pace accelerated further. Bangladesh had earned global recognition for successfully reducing poverty. But now, recent data shows that Bangladesh is moving backward.