Bangladesh on the brink of collapse: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said Bangladesh is on the brink of collapse hit by both the economic and political crisis.

“The country almost reached the ditch. There is economic crisis on one side and the political crisis on the other. It’s a critical moment,” he said.

The BNP leader warned that the country’s existence will be at stake if these crises are not resolved immediately.”

He made the remarks while talking to reporters after visiting former MP Rumana Mahmud, wife of BNP standing committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, at her residence in the city’s Asad Gate area.

On 18 November, Rumana was injured in an attack reportedly by the ruling party cadres in Sirajganj while she was distributing leaflets to drum up support for BNP’s divisional rally in Rajshahi.