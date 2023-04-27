Lightning strike kills two in Chapainawabganj

Two people died and two others injured after being struck by lightning in separate areas of Shibganj upazila in Chapainawabganj district on Thursday noon, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Shaheen Ali, 20, son of Abdul Kader and Asim, 12, son of Harun Ali of Gopalnagar village. The injured are Nayon, 13, and Sarowar, 15, residents of Lachhmanpur area of the upazila.