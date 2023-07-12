Govt strengthening armed forces for ensuring country's sovereignty: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today reiterated that Bangladesh has no intention to engage in war with anyone, saying her government has taken initiatives of overall development of the armed forces only to secure the country's independence and sovereignty.

"Actually, we don't want to engage in war with anyone. Our vision is only to secure our Independence and Sovereignty," she said.

The premier said this while addressing the Commissioning ceremony of the newly constructed base of Bangladesh Navy BNS Sher-e-Bangla, four ships and four LCUs of 41 PCS at Kalapara in Patuakhali district.

Joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban, she said the government has taken steps to develop armed forces including the navy, so they become skillful attaining international level quality and standard. "We've taken special measures for that purpose," she said.

In this connection, Sheikh Hasina said that apart from procurement of helicopters, equipment besides construction of several warships is underway to strengthen surveillance and security at sea.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal delivered welcome address.

At the outset, an audio-visual documentary on BNS Sher-e-Bangla, four ships and four LCUs of 41 PCS was screened.

During the commissioning ceremony, on behalf of the Prime Minister, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal handed over the commissioning formans to the base commander of BNS Sher-e-Bangla and commanders of four ships and four LCUs of 41 PCS.

The premier also unveiled the nameplates of the BNS Sher-e-Bangla base and four ships and four LCUs of 41 PCS.

Later, the national flag was waived for the first time at BNS Sher-e-Bangla base and four ships and four LCUs of 41 PCS as per the naval tradition, which is known "colours' in Navy.

Highlighting the various measures taken by the government to modernise the Navy, the Prime Minister said, in the last 14 and a half years, the Awami League government has modernised and increased the capabilities of the navy by adding aviation wings and submarines to the fleet as per "Forces Goal-2030".