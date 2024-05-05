5 May mayhem
60 cases against Hefazat remain ‘stuck’
Massive violence erupted throughout the country on this day 11 years ago centering Hefazat-e-Islam’s Dhaka siege demonstration. A total of 83 cases were filed over the incidents. So far, police could submit charge sheets in 21 of these cases and submit final probe reports in two. Investigation into the remaining 60 cases has now got stuck.
Hefazat alleges that the government has been assuring them that the cases will be withdrawn but are yet to withdraw any. The government isn’t quashing the cases in order to keep the religion-based organisation under ‘pressure’.
However, police said they are waiting for the government’s decision on the fate of these cases. This dilemma has led to stagnation of these cases.
In February 2013, Gonojagoron Mancha initiated Shahbagh movement demanding capital punishment of war criminals of 1971.
Qawmi madrasa based organisation Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh started a counter movement based on its 13-point demand including punishment of ‘atheist bloggers’ linked with Gonojagoron Mancha. On 5 May, hundreds of thousands of Hefazat activists took position in Dhaka’s Shapla Chattar area after laying siege at six entry points of Dhaka city. The law enforcers conducted a drive that night and drove out the Hefazat protesters.
On 5 May, massive vandalism and arson took place in the city's Paltan and Motijheel areas centering the Hefazat’s programme. On the following day, police and Hefazat men clashed in Chattogram’s Hathazari, Narayanganj, Bagerhat, Satkhira, Lokkhipur, Cox’s Bazar and different other districts of the country. A total of 39 people died across the country in two days.
Police said 83 cases were filed over these incidents against a total of 3,416 named persons. Other than Hefazat men, leaders and activists of Islami Oikya Jote, Jamaat-e-Islami, Islami Chhatra Shibir, Nezam E Islam, Khelafat Majlish, Khelafat Andolon, Jamiat e Ulema E Islam, BNP, Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal were also accused in these cases.
A high official of police headquarters, on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that the government took initiative to dispose of the cases before the twelfth parliamentary election. But the initiative was halted again after the Hefazat leaders had visited the home minister. The cases are now stuck.
Hefazat’s central nayeb e amir Muhiuddin Rabbani told Prothom Alo that the government is doing nothing to withdraw the cases despite being repeatedly urged to do so.
In fact it’s a tactic to keep us under ‘pressure’, added the Hefazat leader.
Muhiuddin said the leaders and activists of Hefazat have to run between Dhaka and Chattogram courts to appear in hearings despite being on bail. It is no less troublesome than being in jail.
Hefazat sources said almost all of its leaders and activists are freed on bail. On Friday last, Hefazat’s former joint secretary general Mamunul Haque was freed from Kashimpur jail.
Of the cases, 53 were filed in Dhaka and remaining 30 in Narayanganj, Chattogram, Bagerhat, Satkhira, Cox’s Bazar and Lokkhipur. Late Junaid Babunagri, the then secretary general of Hefazat, and 87 other top leaders of the organisation were arrested.
Police headquarters sources said police submitted charge-sheets in four cases filed in Dhaka and 17 outside Dhaka. Final reports were submitted in two cases. Charge-sheet was submitted in 15 cases in 2014.
Four of the charge-sheeted cases were filed in Bagerhat. Two Hefazat men were killed in clashes with police on 5 and 6 May in 2013. Police filed four cases with Fakirhat police station and two in Bagerhat sadar police station. A total of 88 leaders and activists of Hefazat, Jamaat and BNP were named in the cases while unnamed 10 to 15 thousand were also accused.
District police said charge sheets have been submitted to the court in four of the cases. In 2019, around 400 accused persons were acquitted in a case filed in Fakirhat. Final reports were submitted in two cases.
Police headquarters’ spokesperson Enamul Haque told Prothom Alo on Friday that investigation is being carried out in the cases that are yet to be chargesheeted.
DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman told Prothom Alo on 30 April that initiative is being taken to complete the investigations of 49 cases filed in the city against Hefazat men.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) sources said police could submit charge sheets in only four out of 53 cases filed in Dhaka. Police stations are investigating 33 cases and Detective Branch (DB) police are investigating 16 cases.
