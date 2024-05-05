60 cases against Hefazat remain ‘stuck’

Massive violence erupted throughout the country on this day 11 years ago centering Hefazat-e-Islam’s Dhaka siege demonstration. A total of 83 cases were filed over the incidents. So far, police could submit charge sheets in 21 of these cases and submit final probe reports in two. Investigation into the remaining 60 cases has now got stuck.

Hefazat alleges that the government has been assuring them that the cases will be withdrawn but are yet to withdraw any. The government isn’t quashing the cases in order to keep the religion-based organisation under ‘pressure’.

However, police said they are waiting for the government’s decision on the fate of these cases. This dilemma has led to stagnation of these cases.

In February 2013, Gonojagoron Mancha initiated Shahbagh movement demanding capital punishment of war criminals of 1971.

Qawmi madrasa based organisation Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh started a counter movement based on its 13-point demand including punishment of ‘atheist bloggers’ linked with Gonojagoron Mancha. On 5 May, hundreds of thousands of Hefazat activists took position in Dhaka’s Shapla Chattar area after laying siege at six entry points of Dhaka city. The law enforcers conducted a drive that night and drove out the Hefazat protesters.