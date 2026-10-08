87pc of Rohingyas unwilling to return unless 5 conditions met

More than 87 per cent of Rohingya population does not want to return to Myanmar unless five conditions are met. These conditions are citizenship and recognition; security and international oversight; the return of land and homes with rehabilitation; ensuring freedom of movement and basic services, including healthcare, education and livelihoods; and ensuring justice and accountability.

The Bangladesh government is considered the most trustworthy by the Rohingyas, with nearly 56 per cent identifying it as such. These findings have emerged from research conducted by the Department of Criminology at the University of Dhaka.

The research report, titled ‘The Uncertain Return to Home: Rohingya Voices on Safe, Voluntary and Dignified Repatriation from the Camps of Ukhiya’, was published on Wednesday in an event at the Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban Auditorium of the University of Dhaka. A day-long panel discussion was also held to mark the publication of the report.

Presenting the research findings at the main session, it was said that students of the Department of Criminology at the University of Dhaka visited 17 camps in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar, from 2 to 6 August to gather the views of Rohingya population.