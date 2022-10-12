Joint effort needed for cancer treatment: Experts

Medical services directorate general consultant physician general Azizul Islam emphasised on building integrated cancer service centre.
He said, integrated cancer treatment can be delivered if cancer detection technology, trained manpower, instrument of therapy and modern lab of testing cancer are available at the same centre.
He said, currently only Combined Military Hospital and private Evercare Hospital transplant the bone marrow (BMT).
During the discussion, country manager of Rosh Bangladesh Mohammad Afroz Jalil said, the outbreak of non-infectious disease like cancer is increasing with the increase of old age people of the country.
Cancer situation can be managed by the partnership of government and non-government organisation. If any uniform initiative is taken in cancer treatment, Roche Bangladesh will be with it.
During the keynote presentation, Rosh Bangladesh’s analyst of healthcare system MD Arif Raihan said everyone should have equal opportunity for cancer treatment. Awareness, detection of disease, skill and financing- these four things must get priority. There are opportunities for private organisations to work with government organisations in all four areas.
Tahmina Gaffer was diagnosed with cancer in 2003. Now she is the president of Aparajita Society against Cancer, an organisation for fighting cancer.
Describing her life's struggle, Tahmina said, women make delay in visiting the physician due to various reasons. When there is a cancer patient, the family has to undergo many traumatic experiences.
By commenting that the cancer treatment cost will increase in future, Ahasania Mission Cancer General Hospital managing director Kamruzzaman Chowdhury said many patients come for treatment after reaching the advanced stage of cancer. Many during the treatment process say they are not able to spend money any more.
He said the government may supply expensive medicines at a subsidised price. The government may undertake a project in this regard.
Project director of A2i project Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir said, the country has the tradition of free treatment. The cancer treatment should follow the same path. He said, many healthcare organisations have various data. A2i has taken an initiative to share these data.
The bone marrow transplant in the country started at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Now it is temporarily closed. Tasnim Ara, professor of Hematology and BMT department of Dhaka Medical College said it will reopen soon.
She said the facility of cancer test is very weak in the country. As it is not possible to keep faith on the result of tests many send samples to neighbouring country.
United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) analyst Nabila Purna said there are basic questions--the cancer patients who come to the hospital, the stage of their cancer and which kind of cancer more prevalent in the country.
To find the answers of these questions, there must be a process of registration based on population. Bangladesh does not have that type of process. Progress cannot be made in fighting in a planned way due to lack of leadership.
Albab-ur-Rahman, coordinator of Brac’s health, nutrition and population programme said, cancer test programme should be extended to the rural level. He said, the matter of patient’s satisfaction should also be included in the discussion of treatment cost.
Prothom Alo associate editor Abul Quayum gave the welcome speech during the roundtable meeting. Prothom Alo assistant editor Firoz Chowdhury moderated it.