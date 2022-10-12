Joint effort needed for cancer treatment: Experts

Speakers at a roundtable on Tuesday called upon the non-government organisation, pharmaceutical companies and civil society alongside the government to come forward for the treatment of cancer patients.

They pointed out that the cost of cancer treatment is very high and the treatment of this disease leads many families to economic disaster.

The discussants made this remark at the roundtable titled 'Cancer and Rare Disease Treatment Costs: Role of Private Sector' organised at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar of the capital.

Multinational pharmaceutical company Roche Bangladesh and Prothom Alo jointly organised it.

Enamul Haque, director general of the health economics unit of health ministry, citing a research of Dhaka University, said the cost of cervical cancer treatment is more than TK 600,000, and that of colon cancer is over TK 800,000. Lion share of the cost goes to medicine.

He said there is a directive to produce medicine of cancer at the proposed Manikganj plant of government organisation Essential Drugs Company. If medicine is produced by the government organisation, the burden of expenditure for patients will be reduced.

Robed Amin, line director of the non-communicable disease control programme of the Directorate General of Health Services, said the country has strategies and action plans over cancer.

According to these documents, a council, a task force of cancer and cancer committees at various levels have to be formed. But this has not happened yet. New strategies are being developed.

He said a hospital-based cancer registration has been undertaken in three institutions to understand the situation in the country.

Director of National Cancer Research Institute and Hospital, Swapan Kumar emphasising on awareness said, the situation cannot be improved by comparing other country with Bangladesh, with the private hospitals of other countries with that of Bangladesh.

He said the burden of cancer may be reduced by a large margin by adding cervical vaccination to extended vaccination programme, prohibiting smoking completely.