16 bodies recovered from submerged bus, toll rises to 18

Rescue vessel Hamza retrieved the bus that had fallen into the Padma River from a pontoon at Daulatdia Ghat in Goalanda Upazila of Rajbari after six hours.

At around 11:15 pm on Wednesday, part of the bus became visible, and by approximately 11:30 pm, rescuers used the vessel’s crane to lift the entire bus above the water.

At the time of filing of this report, the fire service said 16 bodies had been recovered from the bus so far.

Earlier, Md Hafizur Rahman, assistant commissioner and executive magistrate at the Rajbari Deputy Commissioner’s Office, confirmed at 12:50 am that 14 bodies had been recovered.