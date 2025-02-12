RAB arrests two members of human trafficking gang

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested two members of human trafficking gang as relatives of the victims filed cases against them for trafficking some individuals to Italy.

The arrestees were identified as Liton Matubbar, 35, son of Abdur Rahman Matubbar of Rajoir in Madaripur and Anwar Matubbar, 45, son of late Razzak Matubbar of Bhanga in Faridpur, said a RAB media release today, Wednesday.

Recently, after seeing pictures of the bodies of some people, who had traveled to Italy from Bhanga of Faridpur and Rajoir of Madaripur, on social media, the victim's family members went to the houses of the concerned middleman and enquired about their relatives. But the middleman gave them misleading information and went into hiding.