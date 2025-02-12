RAB arrests two members of human trafficking gang
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested two members of human trafficking gang as relatives of the victims filed cases against them for trafficking some individuals to Italy.
The arrestees were identified as Liton Matubbar, 35, son of Abdur Rahman Matubbar of Rajoir in Madaripur and Anwar Matubbar, 45, son of late Razzak Matubbar of Bhanga in Faridpur, said a RAB media release today, Wednesday.
Recently, after seeing pictures of the bodies of some people, who had traveled to Italy from Bhanga of Faridpur and Rajoir of Madaripur, on social media, the victim's family members went to the houses of the concerned middleman and enquired about their relatives. But the middleman gave them misleading information and went into hiding.
Later, Mintu Howlader filed a case under the Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking Act 2012 at Bhanga police station, Faridpur on 2 February while Nazmin Begum filed a case under same act at Rajoir police station in Madaripur 10 February.
Following that, last night, a joint operation, comprising with teams of RAB Headquarters' Intelligence Branch, RAB-3 and RAB-10, conducted a raid in the Bhatara area of the capital and arrested Liton Matubbar, the main accused in the human trafficking case of Rajoir police station and Anwar, the main accused in the human trafficking case of Bhanga police station in the Dohar area of Dhaka at 9.00am.
During the initial interrogation, the arrestees gave different confessional statements to RAB.
RAB said Masud Matubbar, brother of Liton Matubbar, lives in Libya and Liton used to send people to Italy through Libya alluring people for a developed and standard livelihood.
Then they used to confine the individuals and take money forcibly from their family members in the country.
At the same time, Anwar sent another victim Ridoy Hawlader to Italy alluring him a standard and improved lives. Initially, he took some money, but after sending him to Libya on the way to Italy, demanded big amounts of money in phases.
Later, body of Ridoy was seen on social media.