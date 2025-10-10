Shahidul Alam freed from Israel, now in Turkey
Photographer Shahidul Alam has been released from an Israeli prison and has arrived in Turkey. He reached Istanbul this afternoon, Friday, on a Turkish Airlines flight.
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has expressed gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for his assistance in securing Shahidul Alam’s release and return from Israel.
Shahidul Alam is the Managing Director of Drik. A platform called the Freedom Flotilla Coalition launched a sea voyage toward Gaza with the aim of ending Israel’s atrocities in Palestine and breaking the Israeli naval blockade of Gaza. Another initiative, A Thousand Madleens to Gaza, formed to demand an end to Israeli aggression, also joined the mission with eight boats.
In total, nine vessels took part in the flotilla, carrying politicians, journalists, doctors and human rights activists from various countries. Among them was photographer Shahidul Alam. Last Wednesday, Israeli forces attacked the flotilla and detained all the activists and crew members.
Later, Shahidul Alam and the others who had been detained were taken to Israel’s Ketziot Prison. Since his arrest, the Bangladesh government had been making diplomatic efforts through Jordan, Egypt, and Turkey, to secure his release.
After being freed from prison, Shahidul Alam left Israel for Turkey today.