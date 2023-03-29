Bangladesh

More than 2.6m unemployed in the country: BBS

Prothom Alo English Desk

The total labour force in the country is over 73.4 million while the figure for jobless is 2.63 million, reports UNB quoting a survey of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) titled "Labour Force Survey 2022" released on Wednesday.

Out of the total force, men are 47.4 million and women 25.9 million while among the jobless men are 1.69 million and women 940,000.  

The figures came as the BBS organised a discussion meeting at Statistics Bhawan in Agargaon where planning minister MA Mannan was present as the chief guest.

The data showed the unemployment rate decreased in fiscal year 2021-22 compared to fiscal year 2016-17. Previously the unemployment rate was 4.2 per cent but now it has come down to 3.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, the number of people aged 15 years and above who are outside the workforce is 46.9 million. On the other hand, the number of people who are engaged in work is 77.8 million.

The BBS revealed the data based on Housing Census-2022, in which information was collected from 1,284 primary record areas across the country. 

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment