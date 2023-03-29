More than 2.6m unemployed in the country: BBS

The figures came as the BBS organised a discussion meeting at Statistics Bhawan in Agargaon where planning minister MA Mannan was present as the chief guest.
The data showed the unemployment rate decreased in fiscal year 2021-22 compared to fiscal year 2016-17. Previously the unemployment rate was 4.2 per cent but now it has come down to 3.6 per cent.
Meanwhile, the number of people aged 15 years and above who are outside the workforce is 46.9 million. On the other hand, the number of people who are engaged in work is 77.8 million.
The BBS revealed the data based on Housing Census-2022, in which information was collected from 1,284 primary record areas across the country.