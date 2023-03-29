More than 2.6m unemployed in the country: BBS

The total labour force in the country is over 73.4 million while the figure for jobless is 2.63 million, reports UNB quoting a survey of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) titled "Labour Force Survey 2022" released on Wednesday.

Out of the total force, men are 47.4 million and women 25.9 million while among the jobless men are 1.69 million and women 940,000.