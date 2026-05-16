Measles outbreak: 2 sons in 2 hospitals; father left distraught

Owing to a severe influx of patients and a subsequent shortage of hospital beds, toddler Abdullah is receiving medical treatment on a makeshift bed spread across the floor.

His mother, Suma Akhtar, was seen applying ointment to his face, while his father, Saiful Islam, sat beside him with a look of utter helplessness. The child’s lips and mouth have become ulcerated due to measles rashes, which Suma was carefully tending to.

Upon approaching the family to enquire about their situation, Saiful looked up and recounted their ordeal. He explained that Abdullah developed a fever 10 days ago. After administering fever medication at home for two days, rashes began to appear across his entire body. He was rushed to the DNCC Hospital that same day, where he was diagnosed with measles.