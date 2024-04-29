Austria keen to take workers, invest in Bangladesh

Austria has offered to take skilled workers from Bangladesh and invest in our green energy, particularly wind and waste2energy sectors. Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg conveyed it to Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud at a bilateral meeting today, Monday in Vienna.

The two foreign ministers have agreed to deepen bilateral relations in the fields of economic cooperation, trade and investment, migration and mobility, climate change, waste management, as well as post-graduation trade facilities for Bangladesh.

They also agreed that there are ample opportunities to increase bilateral trade and Austrian investment in Bangladesh. Both the ministers have underscored the importance of exchange of trade missions as well as early signing of the proposed agreement on the avoidance of double taxation in this regard.