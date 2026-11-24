Dhaka–Riyadh flights: Biman extends suspension until 16 December
Biman Bangladesh Airlines has extended the suspension of its regular flights on the Dhaka–Riyadh–Dhaka route until 16 December.
Flights on the route had previously been suspended until 30 November.
The state-owned airline has taken the decision in view of the ongoing situation following attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed armed Houthi group in Saudi Arabia, and with passenger safety in mind.
Biman Bangladesh Airlines announced the decision in a press release today, Tuesday. It said regular flights on the Dhaka–Riyadh–Dhaka route would remain suspended until 16 December. A further decision on resuming flights on the route would be announced in due course.
However, flights on three other of the airline’s routes to Saudi Arabia: Dhaka to Jeddah, Dhaka to Dammam and Dhaka to Medina will continue as before, in accordance with the existing decisions and schedules. No changes have been made to flight operations on these routes.
Biman said passengers travelling to Riyadh could use its Jeddah, Dammam and Medina routes to travel to and from Saudi Arabia, subject to seat availability. Passengers have been asked to contact their nearest Biman sales office for the latest information on tickets and travel arrangements.
Following a Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 10 October, restrictions were imposed on flight operations at various airports across the country.
As a result, direct flights from Bangladesh to Saudi Arabia, as well as transit flights operating through airports in other countries, have been disrupted.