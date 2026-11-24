Biman Bangladesh Airlines has extended the suspension of its regular flights on the Dhaka–Riyadh–Dhaka route until 16 December.

Flights on the route had previously been suspended until 30 November.

The state-owned airline has taken the decision in view of the ongoing situation following attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed armed Houthi group in Saudi Arabia, and with passenger safety in mind.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines announced the decision in a press release today, Tuesday. It said regular flights on the Dhaka–Riyadh–Dhaka route would remain suspended until 16 December. A further decision on resuming flights on the route would be announced in due course.