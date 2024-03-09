BGB-BSF border conference wraps up with pledge to bring down border killings to zero

The 54th director general (DG) level border conference between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) ended at BGB headquarters in the capital on Saturday where both sides agreed to bring down the killing of unarmed Bangladeshi nationals in the border areas to zero by taking effective steps, including enhancing joint patrolling.

The border conference, which started on 5 March, ended with the signing of the Joint Record of Discussion (JRD) document. Later, a joint press statement was read out in a press conference,

According to the joint press statement, DG BGB Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui urged DG BSF Shri Nitin Agrawal to adopt necessary measures to reduce the border killing to zero considering the sound bilateral relation existing between Bangladesh and India.

Beside this cardinal concern, DG BGB also expressed his optimism to curb various types of trans-border crimes like smuggling, human trafficking, inadvertent border crossing and any kind of terrorist activities, as well as time bound concurrence in regards to development works including river bank protection works, increase of border haats and completion of stalled ICP/LCP related projects etc.