BGB-BSF border conference wraps up with pledge to bring down border killings to zero
The 54th director general (DG) level border conference between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) ended at BGB headquarters in the capital on Saturday where both sides agreed to bring down the killing of unarmed Bangladeshi nationals in the border areas to zero by taking effective steps, including enhancing joint patrolling.
The border conference, which started on 5 March, ended with the signing of the Joint Record of Discussion (JRD) document. Later, a joint press statement was read out in a press conference,
According to the joint press statement, DG BGB Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui urged DG BSF Shri Nitin Agrawal to adopt necessary measures to reduce the border killing to zero considering the sound bilateral relation existing between Bangladesh and India.
Beside this cardinal concern, DG BGB also expressed his optimism to curb various types of trans-border crimes like smuggling, human trafficking, inadvertent border crossing and any kind of terrorist activities, as well as time bound concurrence in regards to development works including river bank protection works, increase of border haats and completion of stalled ICP/LCP related projects etc.
DG BSF expressed his sincere condolences for the sorrowful demise of Sepoy Md Roisuddin in the unfortunate incident on 22nd January 2024.
Expressing satisfaction over the coordinated efforts of BSF and BGB in maintaining peace and tranquility along the border, both stressed the need for effective implementation of Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP).
The two sides agreed to bring down the killing/injuring unarmed Bangladeshi nationals to zero by enhancing joint patrolling, vigilance, intensifying public awareness programme, undertaking appropriate socio-economic development programmes, educating border population about the sanctity of the international border (IB) and preventing criminals/inhabitants from crossing the IB and sharing of real time information.
Both sides agreed to take effective steps to continue to sensitize the border populace to refrain from violation of IB/Illegal crossing/Intrusion, smuggling, human trafficking, uprooting Border Pillars and other trans-border crimes. As a whole, both sides assured to maintain the desired sanctity of the border.
Both the delegation leaders reiterate their existing ‘zero tolerance’ stance on trans-border insurgent groups and agreed to take all necessary steps to prevent trans-border movements by real time information.
Regarding the death of BGB member Sepoy Md Roisuddin, who died in BSF firing in Jashore frontier on 22 January this year, the DG BSF expressed his sincere condolences for his death.
When asked about the death of Sepoy Roisuddin, the DG BSF Nitin Agrawal did not give any direct answer.
When his attention was drawn about Sepoy Roisuddin's death, DG BGB Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui said that this was not a targeted killing first of all. This happened amid darkness, fog and confusion from both sides and in future, there will be all efforts from both sides to avoid any kind of killing on uniform BGB and BSF personnel or any civilian both Bangladesh and India.
DG BSF Shri Nitin Agrawal led the Indian delegation consisting of nine members in the DG Level Border Conference, while DG BGB Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui led a 16-member Bangladesh delegation.