UN rights chief suggests pursuing ICC, universal jurisdiction to bring back offenders

The report is based on a comprehensive investigation undertaken by an interdisciplinary team of investigators from the UN human rights office, including a forensic specialist and weapons expert.

Volker Türk said, “Among our key findings: There are reasonable grounds to believe that officials of the former government, its security and intelligence apparatus, together with violent elements associated with the former ruling party, committed serious and systematic human rights violations. These include hundreds of extrajudicial killings, extensive arbitrary arrest and detention, and torture and ill-treatment, including of children, as well as gender-based violence.”

He also noted that “These violations were carried out with the knowledge, coordination and direction of the former political leadership and senior security officials, with the specific goal of suppressing the protests and keep the former government’s grip on power. Women and girls were at the forefront of the early protests and our report details they were specifically subjected to gender-based violence by security forces and Awami League supporters. There are reasonable grounds to believe that certain crimes against humanity have been committed, directed against protesters and their supporters."