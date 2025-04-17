Dhaka urges Delhi to take steps to fully protect minority Muslims

Alam said the Bangladesh government condemned attacks on Muslims causing loss of lives and properties.

"We urge the Government of India and West Bengal to take all steps to fully protect the minority Muslim population," he added.

The violence broke out last week in the Muslim-dominated Murshidabad district during a protest over the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The protests swept across Malda, Murshidabad, South 24 Parganas and Hooghly districts, leading to arson, stone-pelting and road blockades, according reports of Indian media.

Preliminary investigations of the Indian external affairs ministry reportedly indicated the involvement of alleged Bangladeshi miscreants in the violence.