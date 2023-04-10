Shops open at Bangabazar market on Wednesday

Six days after the huge fire burnt the capital Bangabazar market to ashes, leaders of the Bangabazar Complex Shop Owners Association said on Monday the debris from fire will be removed on Tuesday and traders will start setting up makeshift shops from Wednesday.

The association leader said traders will be allotted temporary shops on the ground floor of the complex from Wednesday. Traders said if they are allowed to open makeshift shops they can anyhow open business since fire destroyed everything; or else, their families would starve.