Dengue claims 352 lives in 30 days

Eight more dengue patients died across the country in the last 24 hours. Four of them were from Dhaka and the rest were from outside the capital.

With this, the dengue toll this month rose to 352. A total of 1,341 people died of the aedes mosquito-borne disease this year so far.

A press release from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHC) on Monday said 1,708 new dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals across the country in the 24 hours from 8:00 am Sunday to Monday 8: 00 am.