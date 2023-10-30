Dengue claims 352 lives in 30 days

Eight more dengue patients died across the country in the last 24 hours. Four of them were from Dhaka and the rest were from outside the capital.
With this, the dengue toll this month rose to 352. A total of 1,341 people died of the aedes mosquito-borne disease this year so far.
A press release from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHC) on Monday said 1,708 new dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals across the country in the 24 hours from 8:00 am Sunday to Monday 8: 00 am.
This year, a total of 269,388 patients have been admitted to hospitals with dengue so far. Of them, some 98,756 patients were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 170,632 were admitted to hospitals in other districts.
The country witnessed the first major dengue outbreak in 2000. Dengue treatment and other related medical facilities were new to many. As many as 93 dengue patients died that year.
The country recorded another major dengue outbreak in 2019. Some 101,354 patients were diagnosed with dengue that year and 179 of them died.
According to the records of the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), a total of 868 people died of dengue from 2000 to 2022. This year, the number of dengue patients and related casualties surpassed all the past records.