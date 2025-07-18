Free 1GB internet data today, how to get it and from which operator
As part of observing the July Uprising Day, all mobile users across the country will receive 1GB of free internet data today, Friday (18 July).
Following a decision by the interim government, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) issued a directive last Wednesday instructing all mobile operators to provide 1GB of free internet data to their users on 18 July.
According to BTRC’s instructions, all mobile operators in the country are offering 1GB of free internet data to their users today, 18 July. The data will be valid for five days.
Mobile operators were also instructed to inform users via SMS in advance about the offer of providing free data.
How to get it:
To receive the 1GB free internet data, customers must dial the designated code of their respective mobile operator today.
Dial codes:
Grameenphone: *121*1807#
Banglalink: *121*1807#
Robi: *4*1807#
Teletalk: *111*1807#
During last year’s anti-discrimination student movement, which demanded reforms to the government job quota system, mobile internet was shut down on the night of 17 July, followed by a nationwide broadband internet shutdown on 18 July. This rendered the country completely disconnected from the internet.
To commemorate the one-year anniversary of that nationwide internet blackout, the interim government has taken the initiative to provide citizens with 1GB of free internet data today.