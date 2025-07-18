Private university students resist, internet shutdown

On 18 July, a countrywide ‘Complete Shutdown’ programme was carried out in response to a call by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

The programme was announced in protest of the ‘brutal attacks, killings by police, BGB, RAB and SWAT forces on peaceful student protesters, as well as to demand justice for the killed, a terror-free campus, and rational reforms of the quota system’.

One of the key coordinators of the anti-discrimination student movement, Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyain, who is now serving as an adviser to the interim government had announced the programme on social media platform, Facebook around 8:00 pm the previous night.

In his Facebook post, Asif Mahmud had written that during the ‘Complete Shutdown’, no establishment except hospitals, media outlets, and essential services would remain open, and no vehicles except ambulances would be allowed on the roads.