‘Sheikh Bari’ was the power hub of Khulna politics

The house known as Sheikh Bari, surrounded by a red boundary wall, is located in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Khulna. It was the ancestral home of five cousins of the recently ousted prime minister, Sheikh Hasina.

Although the five brothers live in Dhaka, they often visited Khulna to stay there. The incidents surrounding this house could only be found in mafia movies.

However, this house is now burnt down. After several rounds of attacks, vandalism, arson, and looting before and after the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government, nothing remains but the infrastructure of the house. Over the past 16 years, this house became the centre of power in the Khulna region.

Political activities, including the formation of Awami League committees and allied organisations, were conducted under the guidance of this house. Political leaders, officials from various public and private organisations, and leaders of other groups regularly visited this place. The house remained bustling all day right until midnight, with expensive cars parked outside and police presence on the streets.

In the last decade and a half, the term ‘Sheikh Bari Quota’ emerged in government employee recruitment in Khulna. All contracting jobs, nomination trades, job appointments, and transfers of officials were centered around this house. Although Awami League leaders and workers expressed dissatisfaction with Sheikh Bari, no one dared to speak out for fear of repercussions. There were three members of parliament associated with this house.