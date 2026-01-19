Nearly 900,000 law enforcers to be deployed ahead of national election: Home adviser

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Monday said the government will deploy nearly 900,000 members of law enforcement agencies and support services across the country to ensure a free, fair, peaceful and impartial 13th national parliament election and referendum-2026 slated for 12 February next.

“The deployment will be carried out in two phases, with all security operations coordinated under the authority of the returning officers,” he said.

He made the disclosure at a press briefing after the 20th meeting of the Law and Order Advisory Council Committee at the Home Ministry in Bangladesh Secretariat.