US mission asked if any concern over who’ll join polls: Law minister

The law minister said, “They asked if there is any concern about which party will join the polls and which not. I told them that the government under prime minister Sheikh Hasina wants every party to participate in the polls. But the decision of joining polls or not depends on the parties concerned.”

The minister said the issue of caretaker government did not come up during the meeting and the US mission did not also mention anything on dialogue among political parties.

Anisul Huq said issues such as holding a free, fair and peaceful election, and Cyber Security Act were discussed during the meeting. The mission has been told that the Sheikh Hasina government is committed to holding a free, neutral and peaceful election.