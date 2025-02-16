No police verification required for passport
The government has cancelled the process of police verification for issuing passports. Chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus has said that receiving a passport is one's civil right.
Senior assistant press secretary to the chief adviser Foyez Ahammad stated this in a post published on his verified Facebook account today, Sunday.
Foyez Ahammad said that the chief adviser announced this decision at the opening session of the deputy commissioners’ conference Sunday.
Chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus inaugurated the conference at a ceremony organised at the Shapla Hall of the Chief Adviser’s Office. The conference will continue for three days.
At the conference, Dr Muhammad Yunus directed the deputy commissioners to be vigilant to maintain law and order situation in the country. At the same time, he also directed them to take necessary measures at the field level to control the prices of daily essentials.