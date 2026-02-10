13th parliamentary elections: 5 types of vehicles banned on polling day
Ahead of the referendum and the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election, the movement of taxicabs, pick-up vans, microbuses and trucks will be suspended nationwide from 12:00 midnight tomorrow (Wednesday).
The restriction will remain in force until 12:00 midnight on polling day (Thursday).
According to information from the election commission (EC), motorcycle movement will be prohibited from 12:00 midnight tonight (Tuesday) until 12:00 midnight on Friday, the day after polling.
However, motorcycles bearing EC-issued stickers will be exempt from the restriction.
The EC also said the ban will be relaxed for law enforcement agencies, the armed forces, the civil administration, and authorised observers.
It further said vehicles engaged in emergency services, including those carrying medicines, healthcare supplies, medical services, and newspapers, will be allowed to operate.
Vehicles used to travel to and from airports to receive or see off passengers or relatives will also be permitted, provided tickets or similar proof are produced, the EC added.
The EC further said that vehicles carrying long-distance passengers, or being used locally by long-distance travellers, will be allowed to operate.
In addition, one vehicle for each contesting candidate, and one vehicle for a contesting candidate and their election agent (subject to valid appointment letters or identification), may operate with the approval of the returning officer and the display of official vehicle stickers.
Permitted vehicles include jeeps, cars, microbuses and other small vehicles.
Vehicles and motorcycles used by journalists, observers, or for emergency purposes may also operate with approval from the election commission or the returning officer. Motorcycles used by election officials or other individuals engaged in election-related duties will be allowed subject to EC approval.
The EC said that, as telecommunication services are considered essential, vehicles operated by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) and BTRC-licensed entities will be exempt from the restrictions.
The ban will also be relaxed on national highways, port access roads, inter-district routes, major metropolitan entry and exit roads, highways, and key connecting roads.
Election analyst Md Abdul Alim told Prothom Alo that voters will be allowed to travel in private cars to cast their ballots on polling day.
Metro rail services to operate
Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) said metro rail services will operate as usual on polling day. To facilitate voters’ travel, the number of train services will be increased.