13th parliamentary elections: 5 types of vehicles banned on polling day

According to information from the election commission (EC), motorcycle movement will be prohibited from 12:00 midnight tonight (Tuesday) until 12:00 midnight on Friday, the day after polling.

However, motorcycles bearing EC-issued stickers will be exempt from the restriction.

The EC also said the ban will be relaxed for law enforcement agencies, the armed forces, the civil administration, and authorised observers.

It further said vehicles engaged in emergency services, including those carrying medicines, healthcare supplies, medical services, and newspapers, will be allowed to operate.