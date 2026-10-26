15 senior officials, including 3 secretaries, to visit Türkiye to gain experience

The government is sending 15 senior officials from various ministries and divisions, including three secretaries, on a visit to Türkiye. The aim is to gain experience and seek assistance from Türkiye in areas including defence, education, technology and disaster management. Scheduled for late next month, the visit will be funded by the Turkish government.

The Bangladesh delegation will be led by Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary of the Economic Relations Division (ERD). The other two secretaries are Munshi Alauddin Al Azad, secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, and Mohammad Saiful Islam, secretary of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.

Officials from various offices and departments, including the Prime Minister’s Office and the ministries of public administration, defence, industries, science and technology, and commerce, as well as the Health Services Division and the Secondary and Higher Education Division, will also be part of the delegation.

An ERD order has confirmed the visit, stating that the Turkish government will bear all expenses for the Bangladesh delegation.