15 senior officials, including 3 secretaries, to visit Türkiye to gain experience
The government is sending 15 senior officials from various ministries and divisions, including three secretaries, on a visit to Türkiye. The aim is to gain experience and seek assistance from Türkiye in areas including defence, education, technology and disaster management. Scheduled for late next month, the visit will be funded by the Turkish government.
The Bangladesh delegation will be led by Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary of the Economic Relations Division (ERD). The other two secretaries are Munshi Alauddin Al Azad, secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, and Mohammad Saiful Islam, secretary of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.
Officials from various offices and departments, including the Prime Minister’s Office and the ministries of public administration, defence, industries, science and technology, and commerce, as well as the Health Services Division and the Secondary and Higher Education Division, will also be part of the delegation.
An ERD order has confirmed the visit, stating that the Turkish government will bear all expenses for the Bangladesh delegation.
Officials concerned with the visit said delegation members could not recall whether such a large group of senior government officials had ever visited Türkiye together before. In the past, large groups of government officials have undertaken similar visits to several European countries, Japan and India.
Speaking to several officials named on the delegation list, Prothom Alo learned that the incumbent government is keen to take relations with Türkiye to a new level. Türkiye, too, is attaching considerable importance to its relationship with Bangladesh. Against this backdrop, the 15-member high-level delegation is visiting the country to expand cooperation in various fields, including defence, education, technology and disaster management.
The visit is scheduled for 23–27 November.
Exchanges of visits between the two countries increase
Relations between Bangladesh and Türkiye have experienced tensions in the past. During the ousted Awami League government, the execution of Jamaat-e-Islami's top leaders convicted in war crimes cases relating to crimes against humanity during the 1971 Liberation War created unease in bilateral relations. Türkiye's objections to the trials and executions affected diplomatic ties between the two countries.
Sources within the government said defence trade, investment, joint production and the Rohingya crisis were among the major issues discussed during the Turkish foreign minister's visit. Fidan also spoke of efforts to elevate relations between Bangladesh and Türkiye to a strategic level.
However, relations began to normalise towards the end of the Awami League government's tenure. Bilateral ties gained momentum during the interim government, and government sources say the trend has continued under the current BNP government.
A meeting of world leaders at COP31 is scheduled to take place in Antalya, Türkiye, from 10 to 12 November. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is expected to visit Türkiye to attend the meeting.
Earlier this month, Shafiqur Rahman, leader of the opposition in parliament and ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami, visited Türkiye. He took part in several programmes and held meetings with leaders at various levels.
Before that, Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman undertook a five-day official visit to Türkiye in July.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visited Bangladesh on 5 and 6 June. During the visit, he held talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart and met Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. At the meetings, Fidan expressed Türkiye's interest in deepening its long-standing partnership with Bangladesh and expanding cooperation across a broader range of areas.
Sources within the government said defence trade, investment, joint production and the Rohingya crisis were among the major issues discussed during the Turkish foreign minister's visit. Fidan also spoke of efforts to elevate relations between Bangladesh and Türkiye to a strategic level.
Bangladesh will seek assistance in transferring technology to university students, introducing artificial intelligence (AI) technology in educational institutions and establishing laboratories. The delegation will also discuss training programmes to improve the skills of Bangladeshi government officials.
In July, State Minister for Local Government Mir Shahe Alam told journalists that a drone manufacturing plant would be established in Bogura with Turkish assistance. He said the factory would be located near the international airport planned for the district.
Against this backdrop, the latest visit by officials from various ministries is being viewed as an initiative to strengthen administrative and institutional ties between the two countries.
In 2022, Bangladesh's armed forces signed an agreement with a Turkish company to procure drones.
A meeting of the Bangladesh–Türkiye Joint Economic Commission (JEC) is scheduled to be held in Dhaka on 20 and 21 January next year.
Government sources said the November visit by the 15-member Bangladeshi delegation could help identify areas for cooperation and facilitate discussions. Several agreements or memorandums of understanding may subsequently be signed at the JEC meeting.
Cooperation in defence, Rohingya affairs and technology
A preparatory meeting was held on 18 October to discuss the agenda for the five-day visit by the delegation, led by the three secretaries. A preliminary draft of the discussion agenda was also prepared.
Prothom Alo spoke to at least five members of the delegation about the issues to be discussed with Türkiye. Speaking on condition of anonymity, they said Bangladesh would seek cooperation in areas where Türkiye had made significant progress.
Defence cooperation has been discussed several times at the highest levels between the two countries. Discussions on expanding cooperation in the defence sector are also expected during this visit.
Bangladesh will seek assistance in transferring technology to university students, introducing artificial intelligence (AI) technology in educational institutions and establishing laboratories. The delegation will also discuss training programmes to improve the skills of Bangladeshi government officials.
Officials said discussions were expected on signing a free trade agreement (FTA) and a preferential trade agreement (PTA) between the two countries.
Türkiye has long provided assistance to Rohingya refugees who fled Myanmar and sought shelter in Bangladesh. Disaster Management and Relief Secretary Mohammad Saiful Islam said Bangladesh would seek further Turkish assistance to expand healthcare services in Rohingya camps in Teknaf and Ukhia.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Saiful Islam said Bangladesh would also seek Turkish assistance to reduce deaths caused by lightning strikes. Türkiye has managed to reduce lightning-related fatalities through the use of technology, he said.
Bangladesh would also seek technological assistance from Türkiye to provide early warnings ahead of earthquakes and landslides, he added.
The disaster management secretary said Bangladesh would seek further assistance for Rohingya refugees as well. Discussions are also expected on establishing an internationally standard hospital and a nursing institute in Dhaka with Turkish funding.