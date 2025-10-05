Tofail Ahmed on life support, family urges prayers and restraint on rumours

Veteran politician Tofail Ahmed remains in critical condition. One of the central organisers of both the 1969 Mass Uprising and the War of Liberation, he has been receiving treatment at a hospital in the capital since 27 September.

In recent days, rumours of his death have circulated widely on social media, leaving his family deeply distressed. They have confirmed that he is still alive.

Tofail Ahmed’s son-in-law, Touhiduzzaman Tuhin, requested people not to spread confusion regarding his condition.