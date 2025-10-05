Tofail Ahmed on life support, family urges prayers and restraint on rumours
Veteran politician Tofail Ahmed remains in critical condition. One of the central organisers of both the 1969 Mass Uprising and the War of Liberation, he has been receiving treatment at a hospital in the capital since 27 September.
In recent days, rumours of his death have circulated widely on social media, leaving his family deeply distressed. They have confirmed that he is still alive.
Tofail Ahmed’s son-in-law, Touhiduzzaman Tuhin, requested people not to spread confusion regarding his condition.
He told Prothom Alo around 7:30 pm on Sunday, “Tofail Ahmed’s condition is critical. There has been little change. His heart is functioning. We are asking everyone to pray for him.”
Family members and close associates said that the 82-year-old politician has long been suffering from various age-related complications.
His health deteriorated sharply at the beginning of 2024, after which he almost stopped leaving home. He has been hospitalised several times, the latest being on 27 September, when he was placed on life support.
Born on 22 October 1943 in Koralia village, under South Dighaldi Union of Bhola Sadar Upazila, Tofail Ahmed served as Vice-President of the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) from 1967 to 1969.
A leading figure of the 1969 Mass Uprising, he was elected to the Pakistan National Assembly in the 1970 general election at the age of just 27.
Over the decades, he was elected nine times as a Member of Parliament and served in various ministerial positions.
For his prominent role in the 1969 movement, he gained nationwide recognition. He is a member of the Advisory Council of the Awami League, whose activities are currently suspended.