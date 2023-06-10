Chinese vessel arrives with coal at Mongla port

Khandakar Reazul Huq, assistant manager in Khulna of Toggi Shipping and Logistics Ltd, the local agent of the foreign vessel J Hai, told Prothom Alo that the Chinese flag carrier MV J Hai arrived at the anchorage 11 of Harbaria of the port's Pasur channel. Unloading and transporting the coal has begun.

On 16 May, the Bangladeshi flag bearing vessel MV Basundhara Empress brought 30,000 tonnes of coal, and on 29 May, MV Basundhara Majesty brought 30,500 tonnes of coal to Mongla for the Rampal thermal power plant.

Due to the coal crisis, on 5 June the Payra thermal power plant shut down and on 9 June the Banshkhali thermal power plant shut down. Amid this bad news, the arrival of the Chinese vessel with coal at Mongla port has been good news for the Rampal thermal power plant.