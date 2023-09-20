Villagers in danger after giving biometrics to free SIM sellers 

Liton Hawladar, an expatriate Bangladeshi in Italy from Bhedarganj upazila of Shariatpur, got his personal account on messaging app Imo hacked by some unidentified people on 16 January.

Impersonating Liton, the hackers sent a message to his cousin – Abu Kalam Hawladar, 52 – and requested him to send money urgently. Falling victim to the ruse, Abu Kalam sent a total of Tk 60,000 in two phases.

At one stage, Abu Kalam sensed the fraud and moved to the Bhedarganj police station seeking legal action. Unfortunately, the police declined to register a case. Subsequently, Abu Kalam filed a case with the local court on 24 January.