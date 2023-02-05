Hina Rabbani avoids Bangladesh call to seek apology

While replying to newsmen at state guest house Padma on Sunday afternoon, AK Abdul Momen made the disclosure.
He said, "She told me they want to strengthen ties with us. We have told her to publicly seek apology for the genocide in 1971. She avoided the issue and did not reply."
Momen said, "She said they have certain limitations. I said we have certain limitations here."
The foreign minister said, "Pakistan wants to increase trade relations with us. They want to FOC. I said you have given anti-dumping conditions and she said that was a good point. That seemed positive to me. They want to improve relations with the entire Indian subcontinent, not just Bangladesh."
The foreign minister visited Sri Lanka on 3-4 February on the occasion of its 75th republic day. On the sideline of the event, Pakistan state minister for foreign affairs Hina Rabbani made a courtesy call with Bangladesh foreign minister on Saturday.