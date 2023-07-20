Tweet over Hero Alom: Bangladesh summons UN envoy, expresses discontent

Foreign affairs ministry’s additional secretary Asad Alam Siam summoned Sheldon Yett at the foreign service academy Thursday afternoon.

Alongside expressing discontent, the foreign ministry communicated the government’s expectation that the UN would refrain from making any such statement publicly over any internal matter of Bangladesh in future.

UNICEF’s country representative Sheldon Yett is now acting as UN resident coordinator as Gwyn Lewis is not in Bangladesh right now.

Confirming the matter of summoning, foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen told Prothom Alo, “Our message has been sent to them.” But, he did not clarify about the message.